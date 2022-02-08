BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $173.00

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.34), with a volume of 6432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.42).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BP.B shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.98) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.46) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.54) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.39. The company has a market cap of £34.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

