Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Down 5.6%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.13 and last traded at $59.13. Approximately 539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 421,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

BRZE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Get Braze alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Braze stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.