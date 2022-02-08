British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.62) to GBX 3,400 ($45.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,215.50 ($43.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £73.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,246.50 ($43.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,881.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,722.68.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.