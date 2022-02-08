British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.62) to GBX 3,400 ($45.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,215.50 ($43.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £73.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,246.50 ($43.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,881.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,722.68.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

