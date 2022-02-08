Brokerages Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $104.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.87.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

