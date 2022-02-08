Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce sales of $163.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.30 million and the lowest is $163.03 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $120.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $667.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $670.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $710.86 million, with estimates ranging from $710.70 million to $711.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $99.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

