Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 745.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 428,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 211,040 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

