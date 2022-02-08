Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 1,157,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dana has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dana by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

