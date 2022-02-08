Brokerages Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $606.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94.

In other International Money Express news, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,216 shares of company stock worth $1,182,809. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth $388,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in International Money Express by 15.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in International Money Express by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in International Money Express by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

