Brokerages Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $87.76. 4,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.60. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

