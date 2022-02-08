Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. 1,257,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,413. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $436.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 180,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

