Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report $17.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.91 million to $18.18 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $16.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,545. The company has a market capitalization of $337.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

