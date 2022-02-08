Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Price Target at $41.91

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 120,292 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $15,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.