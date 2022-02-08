Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Target Price at $49.70

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 282,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,509,710. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 320,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.