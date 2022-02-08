Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target at $23.40

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $12,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 477,272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 391,708 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 605,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,331. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

