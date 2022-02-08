Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) PT at $214.44

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.44.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE EGP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.
