Brokerages Set EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target at $41.25

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

