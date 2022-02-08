Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target at $49.67

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMCBF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Home Capital Group stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

