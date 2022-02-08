Brokerages Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) PT at $23.33

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

MCW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,947,156,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after buying an additional 1,088,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 26.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after buying an additional 936,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCW opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

