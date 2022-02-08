Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) PT at $35.38

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.