Brokerages Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) PT at $4.23

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

