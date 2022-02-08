Brokers Offer Predictions for Core Laboratories’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

CLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

NYSE:CLB opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

