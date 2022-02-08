Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

BAM opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $62.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

