Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 1,742.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 717.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

