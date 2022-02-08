BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised BT Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.89) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HSBC cut BT Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Get BT Group alerts:

BTGOF stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.