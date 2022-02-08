BTIG Research Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $1,975.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,988.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,452.94 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,593.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,755.17.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

