Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.56

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.56 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.52 ($0.13). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,141,475 shares trading hands.

BMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £122.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.56.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

