C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after buying an additional 1,036,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Benchmark started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,508 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

