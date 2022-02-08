Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 136,273 AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 136,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFAQ. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $524,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFAQ opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

