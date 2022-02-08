Caas Capital Management LP Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,820 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zymergen were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zymergen by 1,265.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zymergen news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,165 shares of company stock worth $516,273.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Zymergen Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZY. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

