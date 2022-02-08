Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.06 Million in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,412,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glenfarne Merger stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

