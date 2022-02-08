Caas Capital Management LP Takes $653,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after acquiring an additional 467,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 810,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

