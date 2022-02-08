Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $3,661,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

