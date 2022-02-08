Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TSE CXB opened at C$1.19 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$525.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.98.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

