California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $53,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,955,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,980,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,249 shares of company stock valued at $28,727,375.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

