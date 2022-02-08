Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,955 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 337.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 564.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 58,747 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Cambium Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. 1,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $661.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

