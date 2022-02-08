Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $148.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $141.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.58.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after buying an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,433,000 after buying an additional 936,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.