Capital (LON:CAPD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 134 ($1.81) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 92.73 ($1.25) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 98 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £175.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.64.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

