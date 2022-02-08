Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,873 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 747,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

EQT announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

