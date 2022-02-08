Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

CFFN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

