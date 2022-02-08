Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

Shares of CPRI traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02. Capri has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

