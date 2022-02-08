Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Stake Trimmed by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 898,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,366. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

