Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cars.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 2.08. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.