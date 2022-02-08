Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0903 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $312.53 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.91 or 0.07030564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.13 or 0.99724864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00052039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054537 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,656,020,066 coins and its circulating supply is 3,460,723,215 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

