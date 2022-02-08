CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to announce $23.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the highest is $24.61 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.42 million to $106.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.27 million, with estimates ranging from $82.42 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.
NYSE:CTT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 192,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,095. The company has a market capitalization of $399.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.
