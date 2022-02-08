CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on February 25th

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of CBBI opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
About CBB Bancorp
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBB Bancorp (CBBI)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.