CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on February 25th

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of CBBI opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

