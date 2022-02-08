CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.35 Per Share

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CC Japan Income & Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 156.98 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.84. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 126.50 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 164 ($2.22).
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.