CDW (CDW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW stock opened at $191.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.79. CDW has a 12 month low of $148.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

