CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.84. 618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,813. The firm has a market cap of $209.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325 over the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in CECO Environmental by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 202,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.