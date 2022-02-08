Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 79.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -216.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

