Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 79.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -216.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.
Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.
