Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $157.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,856. Celanese has a 52-week low of $127.50 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
